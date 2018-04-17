Two individuals had their naturalized citizenship revoked in separate cases last week, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

One was denaturalized after he was convicted of engaging in sexual contact with a minor, while the other admitted that she fraudulently represented herself as mother to secure citizenship.

Emmanuel Olugbenga Omopariola, 61, a Nigerian national, was naturalized on July 1, 2004, according to court papers. Before he filed his naturalization application in May 2003, Omopariola had unlawful sexual contact with a 7-year-old child. He pleaded guilty in 2015 in a Texas state court, was sentenced to five years of probation and placed on the sex offender registry.

During the application process, Omopariola hid his conviction, which would have rendered him ineligible for U.S. citizenship, prosecutors said.

In a second case, Fosia Abdi Adan, 51, a Somalia native who moved to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, entered the U.S. under the diversity lottery program in 2001, according to court documents. She used her visa to secure visa for a man she falsely claimed was her husband and two of her cousins she misrepresented as her children, prosecutors said. All four used false names at the time and eventually became American citizens.

A federal judge in Minnesota revoked last month the citizenship of Ms. Adan’s purported husband, Ahmed Mohamed Warsame, 53, in February and sons Mustaf Abdi Adan, also known as Mohamed Jama Solob, 33, and Faisal Jama Mire, also known as Mubarak Jama Solob, 31.

“The current immigration system is too often abused by fraudsters and nefarious actors,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “These cases are prime examples of the unfortunate fraud that is all too common within our immigration system. The Department will continue to investigate and prosecute others who conceal their heinous crimes, and those who seek to rely on fraudulent relationships to become naturalized United States citizens.”

