SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Supporters of allowing medical marijuana in South Dakota have failed to bring the matter to a public vote.
A petition to put medical marijuana legalization on the November general election ballot was rejected because it didn’t have enough valid signatures.
Secretary of State Shantel Krebs said a random sampling determined that the petition with about 15,000 names had only about 9,500 valid signatures - far short of the 13,871 required.
The rejection can be challenged in court.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.