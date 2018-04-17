BERLIN (AP) - German prosecutors say special forces have raided the apartments of four people who were allegedly involved in creating a far-right terrorist organization.
The federal prosecutor’s office said the raids took place Tuesday morning and targeted the founders of a far-right group called “Northern Eagle,” which it says was created by early 2017 with the goal of “reviving National Socialism in Germany.” There were no arrests.
The prosecutors said in a statement that authorities searched the homes of four known suspects in Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and Bremen, as well as the apartment of another person in eastern Thuringia state who isn’t a suspect in the case. No names were given.
Prosecutors say the suspects were considering attacking political enemies, which led them to try procuring weapons, ammunition and explosives-building material.
