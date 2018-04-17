TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has signed a bill that will require people who are trying to influence his office and judicial branches to register as lobbyists.

The measure Colyer signed Monday also requires people trying to promote contracts or influence actions to disclose some spending.

Previous Kansas laws required lobbyists to report some spending when they seek to influence legislators or work for or against an administrative rule.

The bill also increases the total value of small gifts that state officials can accept in a year from an individual to $100 from $40.

Senate President Susan Wagle, a Republican, and leading Senate Democrat Anthony Hensley pushed the legislation, which unanimously passed both the House and Senate earlier this year.

