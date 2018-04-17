The IRS is giving taxpayers an additional day to file their taxes after the agency suffered a major breakdown that left its systems unable to accept online filings or payments for most of Tuesday.

Returns and payments now must be filed before midnight Wednesday, the agency said.

“This is the busiest tax day of the year, and the IRS apologizes for the inconvenience this system issue caused for taxpayers,” said Acting IRS Commissioner David Kautter. “The IRS appreciates everyone’s patience during this period. The extra time will help taxpayers affected by this situation.”

The grace period applies to both businesses and individuals.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.