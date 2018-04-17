The woman killed aboard a Southwest Airlines jet as it attempted an emergency landing in Philadelphia on Tuesday has been identified as Jennifer Riordan of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Ms. Riordan was identified by Wells Fargo Bank, where she worked as a a vice president of community relations.
Ms. Riordan’s death was the first in almost a decade on a commercial flight within the U.S. She died of unspecified injuries after the Boeing 737 flying from New York to Dallas had to make the emergency landing when an engine exploded.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.