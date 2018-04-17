The woman killed aboard a Southwest Airlines jet as it attempted an emergency landing in Philadelphia on Tuesday has been identified as Jennifer Riordan of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Ms. Riordan was identified by Wells Fargo Bank, where she worked as a a vice president of community relations.

Ms. Riordan’s death was the first in almost a decade on a commercial flight within the U.S. She died of unspecified injuries after the Boeing 737 flying from New York to Dallas had to make the emergency landing when an engine exploded.

