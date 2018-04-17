Rep. Jim Jordan said Tuesday that Republicans should be focused on their agenda and not the House speaker race.

“There is no race for speaker right now,” Mr. Jordan, Ohio Republican, said on Fox News.

“If and when there is a speaker’s race, I’ve been encouraged by colleagues to consider that, and I’m certainly open to it. What I do know is we better get focused on what we told the American people we would do, ‘cause if we don’t then we won’t be in the majority, and there won’t be a speakers race at least for Republicans,” he said.

Mr. Jordan is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, which has been critical at times of current House Speaker Paul D. Ryan’s leadership.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.