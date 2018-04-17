Federal Judge Kimba Wood, who is overseeing the court case against Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, officiated the 2013 wedding of George Soros, a billionaire supporter of liberal political causes, according to news reports at that time.

The judge is currently weighing whether to have a neutral third party review the documents seized in FBI raids on the office, home and hotel of Mr. Cohen.

Mr. Cohen’s attorneys have sought to keep the government from reviewing the materials by asserting attorney-client privilege. Prosecutors have demanded access to those documents claiming they are related to an ongoing criminal investigation.

The government is currently probing Mr. Cohen’s $130,000 payment to porn star Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels, for possible violations of campaign finance laws.

Judge Wood, who will decide those issues, married Mr. Soros, then 83, and his 42-year-old bride Tamiko Bolton, in September 2013, media outlets reported at that time.

The Bedford, New York, wedding was attended by 500 guests, including top Democrats such as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and then-California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsome. U2 frontman Bono also attended the reception, Reuters reported in 2013 article.

In lieu of gifts, the couple asked that donations be made to several organizations including Planned Parenthood and Global Witness, an environmental activist group, according to Reuters.

Mr. Soros donated nearly $10 million to political action committees that supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. He also chaired the national finance committee for a pro-Clinton PAC dubbed Ready for Hillary.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.