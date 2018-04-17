He is used to unquestioned authority and only travels outside his country in a hermetically sealed railroad car, but North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may soon face a gauntlet he hasn’t run before: a press conference.

South Korean officials planning the April 27 summit between Mr. Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday released some preliminary details for the meeting, which is expected to set the stage for an unprecedented face-to-face meeting between Mr. Kim and President Trump roughly a month later.

Im Jong-seok, Mr. Moon’s chief of staff, told reporters at a briefing Seoul is proposing to broadcast the summit live and hold a joint press conference to let reporters ask questions of the two Korean leaders at its conclusion.

“We also hope to have a joint press conference after the summit, but we may have to discuss it with the North Koreans up to the last minute,” Mr. Im said, according to an account in the Korea Times.

Working groups from the two countries, still technically at war since the conclusion of the 1950-53 Korean war, were meeting later Tuesday to discuss security, protocol arrangements and press coverage for the summit, being held at the famed border village of Panmunjom.

Seoul and Pyongyang are also planning to establish a hotline between the two leaders, although direct pre-summit talks between Mr. Moon and Mr. Kim have not been scheduled.

