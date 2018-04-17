White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow apologized to U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley Tuesday for telling reporters she was confused about possible new sanctions on Russia.

Mr. Kudlow called Ms. Haley to say he was “totally wrong” and he didn’t have complete information.

“The policy was changed and she wasn’t told about it, so she was in a box,” Mr. Kudlow told The New York Times.

The episode played out after Ms. Haley said on a Sunday talk show that new U.S. sanctions against Russia were imminent as punishment for Moscow’s support of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

But on Monday, the White House said President Trump wanted to hold off on sanctions, at least temporarily.

Reporters asked Mr. Kudlow Tuesday why Ms. Haley announced that sanctions were coming if they weren’t.

“She got ahead of the curve,” Mr. Kudlow said. “There might have been some momentary confusion about that. Additional sanctions are under consideration but not implemented, and that’s all.”

Ms. Haley responded Tuesday, “With all due respect, I don’t get confused.”

