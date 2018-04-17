CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - An immigrant from Brazil who has lived in the United States for nearly 28 years has lost a bid to remain in the country and faces deportation this week.

Lawyers for 65-year-old Elvecio Viana, of Nashua, New Hampshire, said he came to the U.S. on a visa. He recently filed papers for permanent resident status, but was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on March 5. Viana was told to leave the country within a month. The 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston granted him a temporary stay to review his case. The appeals court has since determined Viana must leave the country by Thursday.

Viana lives with his daughter and two granddaughters, all of whom are U.S. citizens. His daughter said his family, friends, and co-workers are heartbroken by the decision.

“My father is not a criminal but they’ve treated him like one,” Cristina Viana said.

Viana pays taxes, abides by the law, goes to work and helps his daughter raise her 5-year-old and 2-year-old, she said.

Viana has lived in New Hampshire for 25 years, working as a cabinet manufacturer the entire time.

Robert McDaniel, his lawyer who filed the motion, said Viana’s deportation is a situation that benefits no one in this country.

“They’re shipping out a part of the U.S. Constitution with him. He did not get the due process the court promises and the chance to be heard in court,” McDaniel said.

