House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday that his decision to retire doesn’t have to do with President Trump.

“Look at what his election got us. It got us, finally, a unified government,” the Wisconsin Republican said on CNBC.

“I’m grateful that he has given us this chance with his election to do fundamental tax reform that is a long time in coming that finally got done,” Mr. Ryan said, referring to Mr. Trump.

The longtime congressman announced his plans to step down when his current term expires in January. He has said the president did not influence his decision to leave Congress, and that he’s leaving to spend more time with his family.

Mr. Ryan speculated that House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy will likely replace him as speaker should Republicans keep the majority in the House after the midterm races.

“I think it should be McCarthy, and I think it will be,” Mr. Ryan said on CNBC.

