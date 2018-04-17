A new poll out Tuesday shows attitudes towards special counsel Robert Mueller changing in a negative direction.

In the Marist poll, 30 percent of Americans now say they have an unfavorable view of Mr. Mueller, up 10 points from 20 percent at the end of March. Little has changed on the favorable side, with 32 percent saying they have a positive view of him compared to 33 percent in March.

The change seems to be due to a more informed opinion of Mr. Mueller. In March, 47 percent of people had never heard of him or were unsure how to feel about him, compared to 38 percent who now say they’ve never heard of him.

The shift is along partisan lines, with 49 percent of Republicans saying they have a negative opinion of him, compared to 30 percent in March. Over half of Republicans also say the investigation into Mr. Trump’s campaign has been unfair, compared to 46 percent of Republicans who felt that way in March. But the majority of Republicans, and Americans overall, say Mr. Mueller should be allowed to finish his investigation.

The survey was conducted April 10-13 among 1,011 adults in the U.S. on landline and mobile phones using live interviewers with a +/- 3.6 percent margin of error.

