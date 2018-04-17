TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran’s official IRNA news agency says gunmen have shot and killed two guards at an outpost along the country’s southeastern border with Pakistan.
Tuesday’s report says the guards and the attackers, whom IRNA identified as terrorist suspects, exchanged gunfire for two hours before dawn on Tuesday at the Mirjaveh border crossing.
IRNA identified the killed guards as Maj. Vahid Hosseinzadeh and soldier Abolfazl Gholampour.
Mirjaveh is in southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan, where Iranian forces and Baluch militants engage on occasional clashes. On Monday, Iran said security forces had confiscated a large amount of weapons and ammunition from militants in the area.
Security forces also frequently clash with drug traffickers in the province, which lies on a major smuggling route for Afghan opium and heroin.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.