A majority of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors has voted to back a Trump administration lawsuit against a California law that limits police cooperation with federal immigration agents.

The vote Tuesday was 3-1 in favor, with one member absent, to file a brief in support — but not immediately.

Board Chair Kristin Gaspar says they expect the Trump administration to prevail in the lawsuit and will join in when California appeals.

Gaspar is a Republican running among more than a dozen candidates for a California congressional seat.

