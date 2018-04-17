A majority of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors has voted to back a Trump administration lawsuit against a California law that limits police cooperation with federal immigration agents.
The vote Tuesday was 3-1 in favor, with one member absent, to file a brief in support — but not immediately.
Board Chair Kristin Gaspar says they expect the Trump administration to prevail in the lawsuit and will join in when California appeals.
Gaspar is a Republican running among more than a dozen candidates for a California congressional seat.
