If Stormy Daniels wins her lawsuit against Michael Cohen for defamation, Planned Parenthood will be a major winner too.

According to an interview given to Penthouse magazine and cited by the Daily Beast, the adult-film star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford will, if she wins the case, donate $130,000 to America’s biggest abortion provider in Mr. Cohen’s and President Trump’s names.

Ms. Clifford gave the Penthouse interview to pair with a cover story and a nude spread for the issue thatgoes on sale May 8 and names her “Penthouse Pet of the Century.”

“We are really excited to have Stormy back on the cover of the magazine,” said Kelly Holland, the porn magazine’s CEO and owner.”“She was a ‘Penthouse’ Pet back in 2007, so we have a history with Stormy, and she has a good relationship with us.”

The $130,000 figure matches the amount of hush money Mr. Cohen acknowledges having given Ms. Clifford in October 2016 as part of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) regarding her claims of an affair with the then-tycoon a decade earlier. Mr. Cohen said he made the payment without the knowledge or cooperation of Mr. Trump or his organizations.

Ms. Clifford is suing both Mr. Trump, seeking to have the NDA declared null and void, and Mr. Cohen, accusing him of defaming her regarding her claims of an affair.

