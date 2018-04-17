President Trump is not going to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner later this month. Neither is adult-film star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had a liaison with the president a dozen years ago and is currently on a media tour to have her say about the issue.

“According to her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, Daniels is so in demand right now that she received multiple invitations from media companies to attend this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner as their guest. But Daniels declined them all and won’t be attending the annual dinner,” wrote Jeremy Barr, a columnist for The Hollywood Reporter.

“Avenatti, who has become a television star on his own, will be attending the dinner as a guest of the Associated Press, he said. The lawyer did not elaborate when asked which media organizations invited Daniels and why she decided against attending the dinner,” the columnist wrote.

The dinner — which typically attracts some 3,000 guests — is set for Saturday, April 28.

The event has received “limited media attention,” according to Mr. Barr, citing the president’s decision to skip the big gathering — just like he did last year.

