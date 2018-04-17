ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on an Albuquerque City Council vote on a measure supporting immigrant-friendly policies (all times local):

10:20 p.m.

The Albuquerque City Council has approved a measure that would prevent federal immigration officers from entering a prisoner transport center without a warrant, and prohibit local tax dollars from being used to enforce federal immigration laws.

The measure debated Monday seeks to bolster the New Mexico city’s “immigrant friendly” status - which briefly came under scrutiny within the Trump administration last year as the Justice Department sought to pressure cities into cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

The Albuquerque measure would also bar city workers, including police, from collecting information on peoples’ immigration status.

It must go before Mayor Tim Keller for final approval before coming law.

The vote comes after a federal judge last week issued a nationwide injunction barring the U.S. Justice Department from giving priority status for policing grants to departments that agree to cooperate with immigration officials.

3:40 p.m.

