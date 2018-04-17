“How likely are you to vote in the congressional election in 2018?” asks a Washington Post/ABC News poll released Monday.

Such questions are of acute interest among those who either laud or condemn the idea that a “blue wave” of Democrats will be elected in November, retake Congress and possibly attempt to impeach President Trump.

The survey found that 67 percent of all voters said they were “absolutely certain to vote” when the time comes. One demographic in particular is very much engaged: 74 percent of Republicans said a visit to the polls was a certainty — compared to 68 percent of Democrats and 63 percent of independents.

The results for those who lean either Republican or Democrat are identical: 68 percent of both groups vow they will vote.

It’s close, but the Republicans appear more engaged in the midterms at the moment, even if it’s just by a few percentage points. In today’s micro-targeted political marketplace, however, every point counts.

The poll also found that 67 percent of conservatives said they were certain they’d vote — compared to 75 percent of liberals and 65 percent of moderates; 64 percent of women and 70 percent of men, 60 percent of “non-whites” and 70 percent of whites, 75 percent of those over 65 and 53 percent of the 18- to 29-year-old set, plus 64 percent of those who live in urban settings and 66 percent of those in rural areas.

The highest percentage of guaranteed voters — 78 percent — was found among college graduates, the poll found.

The findings also revealed that 13 percent of all voters said they’d probably vote in the midterms, 13 percent said the chances were “50-50” while the rest doubted they’d vote at all.

The poll of 1,002 U.S. adults was conducted April 8-11.

