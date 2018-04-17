President Trump has filed for a six-month extension for his tax return, the White House said on Tuesday, the deadline for taxpayers.

“The president filed an extension for his 2017 tax return, as do many Americans with complex returns,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “He will file his tax return by the extension deadline of October 15, 2018.”

Taxpayers who file for extensions still must estimate their taxes owed, if any, and pay that amount by the April deadline. They’re charged interest on any amount not paid by that deadline.

To the chagrin of his critics, Mr. Trump has consistently refused to allow the public to see his tax returns, saying they were under audit.

