A pro-Trump joint committee on Tuesday used the release of former FBI Director James Comey’s book as an opportunity for a fundraising tactic.

Supporters received an email blast from the Trump Make America Great Again Committee slamming Mr. Comey as being a member of “the swamp” and urging people to donate to Mr. Trump’s re-election efforts to avoid keeping men like Mr. Comey in power.

“The truth is James Comey is a grandstanding liar who put his own interests above America’s,” the email said. “Comey represents the worst of the swamp. He doesn’t want hardworking Americans like you to win. Today we fight back. Let’s show him how many Americans refuse to let him silence them.”

The joint effort between Donald Trump for President, Inc. and the Republican National Committee is trying to turn Mr. Comey’s highly publicized media tour into a positive asset. In his ABC News interview, Mr. Comey equated the president to a “mob boss” and said that he couldn’t say for sure if the more salacious aspects of the Trump dossier were true.

Mr. Comey’s book “A Higher Loyalty” was released this week with even more critical accounts of his short time working with President Trump. Mr. Trump has been equally critical of Mr. Comey, calling him a “slimeball.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.