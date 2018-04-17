President Trump said Tuesday that North Korea and South Korea have his “blessing” to negotiate an end to their war, which dates to 1950.

“South Korea is meeting and has plans to meet with North Korea to see if they can end the war and they have my blessing on that,” Mr. Trump told reporters as he met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Florida. “They do have my blessing to discuss the end of the war. Subject to a deal, they would certainly have my blessing.”

North and South Korean officials are discussing an end to the military conflict that has existed for 68 years. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could release a joint statement officially ending the conflict at a summit next week.

South Korean officials also say they expect Mr. Kim to issue a formal statement at the April 27 meeting committing to denuclearization.

North Korea and South Korea have technically been at war since June 1950, when North Korean troops invaded the South. An armistice was signed in July 1953, but the two countries have been in a standoff ever since, with a buffer demilitarized zone separating them.

China and the U.S. are signatories to the armistice, and some analysts expressed surprise at Mr. Trump’s comments. Victor Cha, Korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, called it “big news.”

“He said the North and the South are talking about a peace treaty, which is something that’s never been said before by a president about North and South Korea negotiating these things,” Mr. Cha said on MSNBC.

Mr. Trump has agreed to meet with Mr. Kim, probably in early June, to discuss denuclearization.

Mr. Trump said his summit with Mr. Kim will take place “assuming things go well” in ongoing negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang to lay the groundwork for the meeting of the two leaders.

“It’s possible things won’t go well and we won’t have the meetings, and we’ll just continue to go along this very strong path that we’ve taken,” the president said, referring to sanctions on North Korea.

Mr. Abe, who is holding two days of talks with Mr. Trump on trade and North Korea, said the “pressure campaign” against Pyongyang succeed in compelling Mr. Kim to seek a dialogue with the U.S. and its allies.

The prime minister emphasized “the importance of achieving the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization as well as the abandonment of missile programs of North Korea” through the talks.

“Our approach has been proved to be successful and the right one,” Mr. Abe said. “I would like to commend Donald’s courage in his decision to have the upcoming summit meeting with the North Korean leader.”

Mr. Abe also said he wants negotiators to raise with North Korea the abduction of Japanese citizens, calling it a “priority” issue for Japan.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.