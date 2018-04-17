President Trump won’t attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at month’s end, which is exactly what he did during his first year in office. Where’s Mr. Trump going instead? He’ll be among his favorite people — thousands of them, in fact.

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. revealed Tuesday that Mr. Trump will appear at a campaign rally in Washington, Michigan, on the Saturday in question. The event marks his 11th rally in Michigan and his fifth rally in the Detroit area since Mr. Trump entered the race for the presidency almost three years ago.

“While the fake news media will be celebrating themselves with the denizens of Washington society in the swamp that evening, President Trump will be in a completely different Washington, celebrating our national economic revival with patriotic Americans,” said Michael S. Glassner, CEO of the campaign itself.

“The president is really looking forward to highlighting the growing success of his economic policies for Michiganders, including historic deregulation and tax cuts that are delivering a pay raise to working families; resulting in record-low unemployment, remarkable reductions in food stamp enrollment, and a return of the American dream for millions of families,” Mr. Glassner noted.

Mr. Trump also attended a public rally in 2017 rather than appearing at the journalists’ dinner, which was a traditional draw for celebrities and high-profile political folks in previous years. The president staged a jumbo gathering in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania instead to mark the first 100 days of his presidency.

Stormy Daniels, the adult-film star who claims to have had an affair with Mr. Trump a dozen years ago, also announced Tuesday that she would not attend this year’s dinner, despite receiving “multiple invitations” for the event.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.