President Trump will host German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House on April 27, their first meeting since her re-election last month to a fourth term.
The White House said the two leaders “will reaffirm the German-American partnership — a bedrock of the transatlantic relationship and the NATO alliance — as both nations work together to address a broad range of geopolitical and economic challenges.”
Trade will likely be on the agenda, with Mr. Trump being highly critical of the European Union’s trade practices with the U.S. The president also has clashed with Mrs. Merkel on immigration and refugee policies.
They’ll have extended meetings and a press conference in the Rose Garden.
