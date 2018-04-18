A bipartisan majority in the House tried to jump-start the DACA debate Wednesday, announcing they have around 240 members who have signed onto a plan to push immigration onto the floor of the chamber and insist a solution to emerge.

As of now the lawmakers have only signed onto an outline for debate, meaning their plans are largely symbolic.

The decision to actually begin floor proceedings still rests with GOP leaders, who have said they aren’t keen on the idea, saying as of now there’s no bill that can emerge from Congress that could also earn President Trump’s support.

But the leaders of the insurgency said the House deserves to have a debate and see what can pass.

“All we’re asking is for a vote,” said Rep. Will Hurd, a Texas Republican.

The big issue still looming is the fate of about 700,000 illegal immigrant “Dreamers” who are part of the Obama-era DACA program — a temporary deportation amnesty that has given some Dreamers a foothold in society, with work permits, Social Security cards and some taxpayer benefits.

Republicans have said they also want to see stronger immigration enforcement to prevent the illegal immigrant issue from lingering into the future.

Under the plan the insurgents are offering, the House would vote on four bills. Whichever one gets the biggest majority would emerge the victor. The plan would call for votes on a strict enforcement bill sponsored by key House Republicans, a broad amnesty such as the Dream Act, a slightly slimmer amnesty sponsored by Mr. Hurd and Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar, and whatever plan House Speaker Paul D. Ryan chooses to offer.

The Senate attempted its own immigration debate earlier this year but failed after none of the plans were able to cross the 60-vote threshold the chamber set.

The House insurgents said they hoped their move would kick-start things, and put pressure on Mr. Trump to accept a bill.

They claimed some 190 Democrats and more than 50 Republicans are backing the plan to hold a debate.

But that doesn’t mean all 240 or so lawmakers support the same eventual solution to DACA.

