A recent re-enlistment ceremony for Master Sgt. Robin Brown that involved a dinosaur puppet did not impress Tennessee Air National Guard officials.

An Air National Guard colonel was demoted and retired this week in response to a viral video of a senior non-commissioned officer who turned her re-enlistment oath into a joke. Master Sgt. Brown also lost her full-time job with the Tennessee Joint Public Affairs Office.

“I am absolutely embarrassed that a senior officer and a senior NCO took such liberties with a time-honored military tradition,” Maj. Gen. Terry M. Haston, The Adjutant General-Tennessee, said in a statement released Wednesday. “The Tennessee National Guard holds the Oath of Enlistment in the highest esteem because that oath signifies every service member’s commitment to defend our state, nation and the freedoms we all enjoy. Not taking this oath solemnly and with the utmost respect is firmly against the traditions and sanctity of our military family and will not be tolerated.”

Air Force Times noted Wednesday that Master Sgt. Brown’s identity was only confirmed by officials because her name was stated in the video, which tallied over 2.4 million views on the Facebook page WTF Air Force amn/nco/snco.

“Many of you have sent me FB messages or commented within FB threads, clearly that same video has struck a nerve within our community ― rightfully so,” Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Anderson, the command chief master sergeant of the Air National Guard, wrote Tuesday on Facebook. “This act in no way represents who we are as a force.”

The colonel who administered the oath retired with the rank of lieutenant colonel (O-5).

The senior NCO who recorded the event was removed from his position as a unit 1st sergeant and given an official reprimand.

