President Trump said Wednesday that porn actress Stormy Daniels’ sketch of a man she said threatened her was a “con job.”

“A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!” Mr. Trumptweeted along with a retweet of the sketch from another account.

The retweet from user “Deplorably Scottish” included a side-by-side photo of Ms. Daniels and her former boyfriend, seeming to insinuate that the sketch is actually of him with #IDTheThug.

Ms. Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, appeared on ABC’s “The View” with her attorney Tuesday to discuss her alleged affair with Mr. Trump in 2006. She released the sketch of the man she claims threatened her to keep quiet about the affair in 2011. Ms. Daniels is offering a $100,000 reward for anyone who can identify the man.

The man is described as “lean but fit,” in his 30s or 40s and roughly 6 feet tall.

