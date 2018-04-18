President Trump shrugged off reports Wednesday night that he wants to fire special counsel Robert Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein for their work on the Russia investigation, pointing out “they’re still here.”

“They’ve been saying I’m going to get rid of them for the last three months” or longer, Mr. Trump said at a press conference in Florida. “As far as the two gentlemen, they’re still here.”

Some lawmakers have been calling for legislation that would prevent the firing of Mr. Mueller. The president said he is still cooperating with the special counsel’s probe, even though he believes it is “a hoax created largely by the Democrats as a way of softening the blow of a loss [in 2016].”

“We are hopefully coming to the end,” Mr. Trump said. “It’s been a bad thing for our country.”

