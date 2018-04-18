President Trump said Wednesday that California is going through a “revolution” regarding its sanctuary city policy.

“There is a Revolution going on in California. Soooo many Sanctuary areas want OUT of this ridiculous, crime infested & breeding concept. Jerry Brown is trying to back out of the National Guard at the Border, but the people of the State are not happy. Want Security & Safety NOW!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Gov. Jerry Brown, California Democrat, said last week that the National Guard would head to the border, but would not assist with anything regarding immigration enforcement. Reports surfaced Monday that California refused to answer the request for troops to assist with border cameras and performing clerical duties that would have freed up Border Patrol agents to work in the field.

Mr. Trump has requested National Guard troops be sent to the border to assist with drug enforcement and human trafficking. Mr. Brown’s restrictions for his National Guard, however, have made them impossible to use so far.

There is a Revolution going on in California. Soooo many Sanctuary areas want OUT of this ridiculous, crime infested & breeding concept. Jerry Brown is trying to back out of the National Guard at the Border, but the people of the State are not happy. Want Security & Safety NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.