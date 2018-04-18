Eric Holder is headed to New Hampshire.

The former Obama attorney general and chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee is slated to appear at June 1 “Politics and Eggs” forum at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College — a visit that is sure to spark more speculation about Mr. Holder’s presidential ambitions.

New Hampshire traditionally host the first in the nation primary in presidential races.

Mr. Holder last week traveled to Ohio, another battleground state in presidential races, to deliver the keynote speech at the state Democratic Party’s annual legacy dinner.

The 67-year-old has been opening flirting with a running for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

