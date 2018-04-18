YUMA, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to tour the U.S.-Mexico border with the U.S. Homeland Security secretary as National Guard troops deploy to the region.

The governor and Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen will tour parts of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector Wednesday and look at the border wall in the area.

They plan to hold an afternoon press briefing on the deployment of the National Guard at the San Luis Port of Entry.

The Arizona National Guard last week began deploying 338 troops to the border under a mission designed to free up Border Patrol agents for more ground patrols.

