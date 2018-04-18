CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A proposed constitutional amendment designed to bolster the rights of New Hampshire crime victims will head to the House floor without the backing of lawmakers on two key committees.

A joint panel made up of lawmakers from the House’s committees on criminal justice and judiciary voted 24-11 to recommend that the full House reject the amendment, known as Marsy’s law.

The amendment earlier passed the Senate 20-3. If approved by at least two-thirds of the House, voters would be asked in November whether to amend the state Constitution to give crime victims a greater voice in court proceedings, as well as more information about the accused.

The law was named after Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas, a California student who was killed in 1983 by a former boyfriend.

