The death of former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster’s father is reportedly being investigated by authorities as a “suspicious death.”

H.R. McMaster Sr. died last week of blunt force trauma to the head and the Philadelphia Police homicide unit has taken control of the case, according to WPVI-TV, the Philadelphia ABC affiliate.

The elder Mr. McMaster, 84, had been at Cathedral Village retirement home in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia since suffering a stroke. While health authorities initially ruled the death an accident, police are investigating the possibility that he fell and hit his head, and then was put in a chair and died without receiving proper care.

A search warrant was executed at the facility Tuesday, the TV station reported.

“Investigators are probing information from some staff members who informed the McMaster family that records were falsified pertaining to this death,” WPVI wrote.

Mr. McMaster is a Korean War veteran. His son was President Trump’s national security adviser until earlier this month, reportedly over policy disagreements.

The nursing home told WPVI that it told the Health Department of the elder Mr. McMaster’s death the day it happened and was conducting its own investigation.

“We remain committed to the safety and welfare of all our residents and have made every effort to cooperate” with authorities, a Cathedral Village spokesman said to the ABC station.

