LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The second of two men charged in the killing of another man in Lincoln over what police say was a drug debt has pleaded not guilty.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 36-year-old Paul Clark pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Lancaster County District Court to second-degree murder, kidnapping, assault and weapon counts in the June 28 death of 35-year-old Phillip Madlock.

Clark’s co-defendant, 37-year-old Dominic Aguirre, has also pleaded not guilty. Trial dates for the men have not been set.

Investigators say Madlock was killed over a drug debt. Madlock’s brother reported him missing July 10.

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com

