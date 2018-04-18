President Trump’s Twitter habit may have led him into a defamation lawsuit.

The attorney for Stormy Daniels said Wednesday that the porn star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is “likely” going to sue Mr. Trump for defamation.

“We’re likely going to be amending our complaint, we’re looking at doing that now — to add a defamation claim directly against the President,” Michael Avenattitold CNN in a Wednesday afternoon interview.

Ms. Clifford is already suing Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for defamation and has brought a legal case seeking to have a non-disclosure agreement that she signed with Mr. Trump declared invalid. But she had not legally accused Mr. Trump of defaming her — until now, Mr. Avenatti said.

However, on Wednesday morning, Mr. Trump poured scorn on a sketch of a man whom Ms. Clifford says threatened her in a parking lot saying to leave Mr. Trump alone.

“A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

While Mr. Trump’s tweet does not directly mention Ms. Clifford, Mr. Avenatti said it still obviously calls his client a “con man.”

“There’s no question he defamed my client. He’s calling my client a liar and basically stating that she made this up and it’s a con,” he said on CNN.

