DELANO, Calif. (AP) - No criminal charges will be filed against two federal immigration agents over a Central California crash that killed two people who were in the country illegally.

Kern County District Attorney Lisa Green announced the decision Wednesday.

Santo Garcia and Marcelina Garcia Profecto died last month in rural Delano when their SUV hit a utility police as they fled the agents.

Police said the agents falsely claimed that they weren’t pursuing the car with their lights or sirens on but a video showed otherwise.

The district attorney says the agents had used their lights to stop the car but stopped following it after Ford Explorer took off because it was speeding and being driven recklessly.

Green says witnesses said the car wasn’t being chased when it crashed.

