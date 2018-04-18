COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court says it won’t grant a new trial to a former Ohio lawmaker convicted of defrauding investors.

Prosecutors say Pete Beck, a former Republican state representative and mayor of Mason in southwest Ohio, used his position in the community to convince people to invest in a startup software company that couldn’t pay its bills or taxes.

Beck was convicted of multiple charges related to defrauding investors and was sentenced to four years in prison in 2015.

Prosecutors say Beck and others stole nearly $5 million from investors.

Beck was released from prison in December 2016, days after an appeals court vacated 10 of his 13 convictions. Three theft convictions were allowed to stand.

The Supreme Court issued its decision without comment.

