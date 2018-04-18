AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s top election official says he has the money and plans to allow voters to rank candidates in the June primary.

Democratic Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said Wednesday that his office will be able to pay for ranked-choice voting out of his office’s $735,000 budget for June primaries.

The Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday said voters have demanded that the state move ahead on ranked-choice voting as voters first demand in 2016

The system would allow voters to rank candidates on the ballot in order of preference. A candidate with a majority of votes wins.

Dunlap said his office will be finalizing rules for ranked-choice voting soon.

Voters in June will decide whether to use ranked-choice voting for future use in primary elections and federal general elections.

