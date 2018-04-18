A new Marist poll out Wednesday shows that the question of impeachment could place a key role in how people vote in the midterm elections.

According to the survey, 47 percent say they would vote against a candidate who wants to impeach President Trump compared to 42 percent who would vote for someone who favors impeachment. Another 10 percent of people are unsure how the question would sway their vote.

The partisan breakdown shows 18 percent of Democrats would vote against someone who favored impeachment, while 70 percent would vote for someone pushing to impeach Mr. Trump. Another 12 percent of voters are unsure. On the Republican side, 84 percent would refuse to support a candidate who favored impeachment and 47 percent of independents agree.

Dr. Lee M. Miringoff, director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion, said that the question largely breaks along partisan lines, but could benefit the GOP if it becomes a prominent issue.

“But, because nearly one-third of Democrats are not eager to open up this debate, it is one potential campaign issue that advantages the GOP,” Dr. Miringoff said.

The important question Congress is keeping an eye on is the congressional ballot test. Democrats still lead with 44 percent favoring them over Republicans who are at 39 percent. Another 8 percent of voters support neither party and 9 percent are undecided.

The survey was conducted among 1,011 adults between April 10 and April 13 in collaboration with NPR and PBS NewsHour. The calls were conducted on landline and cellphone in both English and Spanish with a ± 3.6 percent.

