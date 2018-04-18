President Trump’s surprise decision to send CIA Director Mike Pompeo to North Korea for top-secret talks with Kim Jong-un earlier this month could make it more difficult for Senate Democrats to oppose Mr. Pompeo’s nomination as secretary of state, allies of the administration say.

“He has good experience there obviously working with CIA,” said Sen. James Lankford, Oklahoma Republican and a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee. “I think he’s the best choice to be able to do the advance work.”

Mr. Pompeo secretly traveled to North Korea over the Easter weekend for a meeting with the North Korean leader, laying the groundwork for Mr. Trump’s summit with Mr. Kim in late May or early June at a site still to be determined.

Highlighting the importance of Mr. Pompeo’s Senate confirmation, the president tweeted Wednesday that Mr. Pompeo’s meeting with Mr. Kim “went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed.”

Mr. Trump and Mr. Kim are expected to discuss North Korea’s denuclearization, in the wake of Pyongyang’s increasingly threatening actions testing ballistic missiles in violation of United Nations resolutions.

Mr. Lankford said in light of Mr. Pompeo’s central role in the talks, and his record at the CIA, he doesn’t know how Democrats could vote against him for secretary of state.

“He has proved himself as leading the CIA, has been a person that’s not been focused on policy, but has been focused on what can we do to actually help bring some stability to the world,” he said on the Hugh Hewitt radio show Wednesday. “I do expect him to be confirmed.”

The administration needs at least one Senate Democrat to cross the aisle and support Mr. Pompeo to win confirmation, due to Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky’s plan to vote “no” and the absence of Sen. John McCain, Arizona Republican, who is ill. Republicans hold a 51-49 majority.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, Tennessee Republican, told a Christian Science Monitor breakfast Wednesday that he had learned of the Pompeo trip only after the fact from news accounts, but praised the secret mission as a necessary “precursor” to Mr. Trump’s planned summit with Mr. Kim. He noted that many of the back-channel communications between Washington and Pyongyang over the years had been conducted by the intelligence services.

It was “perfectly natural” that the outgoing CIA chief “would have the first meeting,” Mr. Corker said, adding the assignment “speaks to the fact that President Trump has a lot of faith in him.”

Rep. Jim Banks, Indiana Republican and a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said the talks with North Korea underscore the urgency of confirming Mr. Pompeo for secretary of state.

“Given all that is going on in North Korea, Syria and across the globe, President Trump needs his pick for secretary of state confirmed right away,” Mr. Banks said. “CIA Director Mike Pompeo is an outstanding choice and has the expertise needed to lead the State Department at this critical time.”

Jean Lee, a Korea specialist at the Wilson Center in Washington, views Mr. Pompeo’s visit to Pyongyang as “clearing the way for the White House to get down to business” on a Trump-Kim summit.

“From the North Korean perspective, by meeting in Pyongyang with a CIA director — and Trump’s nominee to become America’s next top diplomat — Kim already has scored valuable propaganda points toward cementing his image among party elites as a leader of such importance that top U.S. officials make secret journeys across oceans to see him,” she said.

She said even if the talks fall apart, Mr. Kim has “already won in some measure.”

Ms. Lee said Mr. Trump also “knows the value of drama.”

“He’s willing to turn a blind eye to the risks of handing Kim a propaganda coup without receiving anything of lasting assurance in return in exchange for a dramatic moment that he, too, thinks will put him in the history books,” she said.

North Korean state media has been silent on Mr. Pompeo’s visit, which took place about one week after Mr. Kim traveled to China for an historic visit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Mr. Kim also met that week with International Olympic Committee Chief Thomas Bach in Pyongyang, NK News reported.

After Mr. Pompeo’s generally well-reviewed Senate confirmation hearing last week, “It’s hard to say that Mike Pompeo is not qualified for the job” of secretary of state, Mr. Corker told reporters

But, he added, it’s “difficult” for some of his Senate Democratic colleagues to support the choice “because the base on the left views supporting the nominee as a proxy for supporting the Trump administration.”

He contrasted that with the sizable Republican support for President Obama’s two nominees for Foggy Bottom — Hillary Clinton and John Kerry.

The partisan opposition to Mr. Pompeo “is carrying it a little far,” he said.

• David R. Sands contributed to this story.

