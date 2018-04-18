Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Wednesday the Senate is working on a bill to prevent President Trump from firing special counsel Robert Mueller.

“The latest draft will probably be voted within the next 10 days by the Judiciary Committee. We are working hard to resolve all of the issues with the chairman, Sen. Grassley, as well as others. So I think there’s a bipartisan consensus building,” Mr. Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, said on MSNBC, referring to Sen. Charles E. Grassley.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he would not take the bill to floor of the Senate, calling it “not necessary,” but Mr. Blumenthal said Mr. McConnell may be pressured to change his mind.

“I think there’s a growing groundswell within his own caucus,” Mr. Blumenthal said.

He added that the Senate has a “historic obligation” to protect Mr. Mueller from being fired by Mr. Trump.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.