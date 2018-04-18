A pair of Senate Democrats introduced a bill Wednesday that allows many Americans to buy into the Medicare program that’s currently limited to seniors and people with disabilities.

Sens. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Jeff Merkley of Oregon said the Choose Medicare Act is a good way to help individuals and businesses who haven’t found affordable coverage under Obamacare or in the large-group market.

Individuals and employers of all sizes could opt in, so long as would-be enrollees aren’t already eligible for Medicaid or Medicare coverage.

Existing Obamacare customers would be able to apply their federal subsidies to the Medicare alternative — offering the type of “public option” that Democrats shirked under President Obama in 2010.

“Medicare is the most popular, most cost-effective insurance plan in the country,” Mr. Murphy said. “Our theory of the case is that everyone in this country should have the ability to buy a Medicare plan. There’s really no reason for only people over 65 to have access to Medicare.”

The bill is aspirational at this point, since Republicans control all levers of political power in D.C.

President Trump says consumers need relief from heavy government mandates and regulations, not more federal involvement in health care.

Yet Democrats are running in the opposite direction, buoyed by the GOP’s failure to repeal and replace Obamacare and polling that suggests much of the American public supports a bigger government role in covering people.

Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and 2020 Democratic hopefuls say now is the time to make a bolder play, pitching a “Medicare for all” bill that in which the federal government issues everyone an insurance card.

Mr. Merkley is an ardent supporter of single-payer, while Democrats like Mr. Murphy say an incremental approach is better than another shock to the U.S. health care system.

Mr. Merkley said the Choose Medicare Act presents a “common vision that both perspectives can buy into,” while Mr. Murphy cast the bill as a way to test the waters.

“It lets consumers and businesses decide whether they want to migrate to a Medicare plan or whether they want to stay on private insurance. If Medicare is indeed the best benefit for Americans, if it does save families and businesses money, then consumers and business will make that choice.”

Mr. Murphy said the premiums for the new Medicare option would be set in a way that doesn’t impose new costs on taxpayers. And he argued the bill will save money in the long run, because it will let Medicare set competitive rates and negotiate drug prices.

Taxpayer subsidies that Obamacare customers use to knock down their premiums would decrease as a result, sponsors said, so they propose using those savings to offer subsidies to people making up to six times the federal poverty level. Obamacare caps the assistance at people making 400 percent of poverty.

Mr. Murphy said the Congressional Budget Office will evaluate whether they need to “right-size” aspects of the legislation to make the numbers add up.

Sponsors said the program would rely on the same network of doctors and hospitals as Medicare, though a new benefit structure — a “Medicare Part E” — would have to be devised to serve a young population.

Their bill joins a series of bills that go beyond Obamacare’s original design, as Democrats try to line up options if they retake parts of Congress in 2019 or the White House in 2021.

Sen. Brian Schatz, Hawaii Democrat, has proposed a bill that would allow people to buy into Medicaid, while Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia has proposed a more limited Medicare buy-in on the state-based exchanges, starting in areas with few or no options.

Each of the bills would go beyond Obamacare’s more limited structure, which relied on federal regulations and subsidies to give the sick and needy a leg up in the private marketplace.

“There was unfinished business when we passed the Affordable Care Act,” Mr. Murphy said. “This is the public option on steroids.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.