Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty put up a new campaign video on Wednesday pledging to crack down on government benefits for those who do not qualify.

“It’s time to stop hiding behind political correctness and enforce our laws,” Mr. Pawlenty, Minnesota Republican, said in a video posted on his campaign Twitter page.

“I’ll make sure that people receiving government benefits are here legally and that they actually qualify for them,” he said.

Mr. Pawlenty launched his bid for governor earlier this month after resigning from his Washington lobbying job earlier in the year. The former two-term governor is expected to be a competitive candidate, and raised over $1 million in just three in March, prior to his official campaign launch, according to the Associated Press.

President Trump only lost Minnesota by less than two points in 2016 and many of the districts where he performed well are top targets for the GOP in the upcoming midterms.



The state also has two open Senate seats up this cycle after former Sen. Al Franken, Democrat, stepped down amid allegations of sexual harassment. Incumbent Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s race is expected to stay safely in Democratic hands, but Mr. Franken’s seat is another big target for Republicans, along with the governor’s race.

