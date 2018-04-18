Tom Steyer, a billionaire environmentalist, is endorsing California state Sen. Kevin de Leon’s primary bid against Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.

Mr. Steyer, who’s flirted with his own political run at times, told the newspaper he has “nothing bad to say” about Mrs. Feinstein but “a lot of good to say” about Mr. de Leon, a progressive who is running to the incumbent’s left.

“These are two strong, very good Democrats,” he said. “I just believe Kevin is the true progressive, and he reflects something we need representing California going forward.”

Mrs. Feinstein, who will turn 85 in June, wields instant name recognition and a sizable campaign war chest in her push to extend a 25-year career on Capitol Hill this November.

Yet a slice of her own party seems to be drifting away from her and toward Mr. de Leon, who has picked up key endorsements from members of Congress, top labor unions and now Mr. Steyer, who could write more checks for Mr. de Leon.

Mr. Steyer is a leading Democratic fundraiser. He recently committed to spending tens of millions of dollars this election cycle on youth engagement and his push to impeach President Trump.

California uses a jungle primary system that lets the top two finishers vie in the general election, regardless of party.

Yet Republicans don’t appear to have a strong enough candidate to exploit the Feinstein-de Leon split that took center-stage at the California Democrats’ convention in February, when Mr. de Leon received 54 percent of delegates’ votes on Sunday, compared to 37 percent for Ms. Feinstein.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.