President Trump said Wednesday night that he’s eager to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to negotiate his “irreversible” abandonment of nuclear weapons.

“I will be meeting with Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” Mr. Trump said at a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. “Hopefully that meeting will be a great success and we’re looking forward to it.”

Mr. Trump is planning to meet with Mr. Kim in late May or early June. He dispatched CIA Director Mike Pompeo on a secret trip to meet with Mr. Kim in North Korea two weeks ago to lay the groundwork for the summit.

The president thanked Mr. Abe for working with the U.S. to keep economic and diplomatic pressure on Pyongyang to come to the negotiating table.

“Our campaign of maximum pressure will continue until North Korea denuclearizes. We have to end nuclear weapons ideally in all parts of the world,” Mr. Trump said.

