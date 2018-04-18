President Trump stands ready to pull the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal next month, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker said Wednesday.

The Tennessee Republican said there was a chance frantic last-minute negotiations with America’s European allies could produce a “framework” to address Mr. Trump’s longstanding complaints about the deal, but that the president appears fully prepared to walk away if he does not get what he seeks by the May 12 deadline.

The 2015 deal, strongly backed by the Obama administration, put new curbs on Iran’s nuclear programs in exchange for lifting a slew of international economic sanctions. The other parties to the deal — China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany — say Iran has so far honored the accord and favor preserving the deal.

Mr. Corker said “many people around the president” would like to see some kind of diplomatic finesse that would strengthen U.S.-European pressure on Iran’s behavior in the region without unilaterally killing the deal.

But “if nothing changes, the president will absolutely withdraw. I have no doubt about that at all,” he said.

