Woodrow Wilson High School has banned students from bringing any baked goods, drinks or candy this week to prevent the on-campus consumption of marijuana “edibles” on Friday, the 4/20 pot holiday.
“We suspect that next Friday, 4/20, will be another day of risk-taking for our students,” Principal Kimberly Martin said in a written statement to parents last week. “‘Four-twenty’ (4/20) is a globally recognized day in cannabis culture, and is often a day when students over-use marijuana.”
April 20 marks when many marijuana users celebrate due to its similarity to the number “420”, a 1970s nickname for the drug, according to the fact-checking website Snopes.
In her statement, first reported by NBC4, Ms. Martin also warned parents to “lock up your medications,” in response the area’s opioid crisis.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.