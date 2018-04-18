Woodrow Wilson High School has banned students from bringing any baked goods, drinks or candy this week to prevent the on-campus consumption of marijuana “edibles” on Friday, the 4/20 pot holiday.

“We suspect that next Friday, 4/20, will be another day of risk-taking for our students,” Principal Kimberly Martin said in a written statement to parents last week. “‘Four-twenty’ (4/20) is a globally recognized day in cannabis culture, and is often a day when students over-use marijuana.”

April 20 marks when many marijuana users celebrate due to its similarity to the number “420”, a 1970s nickname for the drug, according to the fact-checking website Snopes.

In her statement, first reported by NBC4, Ms. Martin also warned parents to “lock up your medications,” in response the area’s opioid crisis.

