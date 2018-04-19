Embattled conspiracy theorist Alex Jones described the defamation lawsuits filed against him this week by the parents of children slain in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as part of a globalist plot to have him killed.

“The suit by the media, by the Democrats, using the poor parents, is meant to just demonize yours truly building up to something big,” Mr. Jones, 44, said during Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Alex Jones Show,” a right-wing program he broadcasts six days a week reached by a radio and internet audience of millions.

“They physically, I can guarantee you, want to assassinate my character ahead of setting me up, putting me in prison or having me killed,” Mr. Jones added. “If you don’t think the globalists don’t kill people all day — they’ve hijacked America, they killed President Kennedy, they’re trying to kill President Trump. They’re trying to stop this country being restored. And they’re using a lot of people to demonize their opposition in the wake of it. And so a lot of people are asking me how I’m doing. I am doing great, thanks to you.”

Parents of two 6-year-old boys slain in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, Jessie Heslin and Noah Pozner, filed defamation suits Monday in a Texas court against Mr. Jones, his InfoWars website and its parent company, Free Speech Systems LLC, in response to comments he made during 2017 broadcasts nearly five years after the massacre.

Mr. Jones previously suggested that the Sandy Hook shooting was a “hoax” orchestrated by opponents of the Second Amendment, and the defamation lawsuits filed this week take aim at specific segments he aired last year responding to comments made by the slain children’s parents in television interviews.

“The lawsuits address specific accusations made by Mr. Jones and InfoWars in 2017 that our clients were participants in a sinister cover-up at Sandy Hook,” the parents’ attorney, Mark Bankston, said Tuesday. “Those statements in 2017 were part of a long history of lies peddled by Jones. Our clients have been tormented for five years by Mr. Jones‘ ghoulish accusations that they are actors who faked their children’s deaths as part of a fraud on the American people. Enough is enough.”

Mr. Jones responded to the the lawsuit through his InfoWars website Tuesday, saying: “I believe Sandy Hook happened.”

“I’ve been telling the parents for years I believe their children died, and quite frankly, they know that,” Mr. Jones said. “I’m sorry they died, but I didn’t kill them and gun owners in America did not kill your children.”

Mr. Jones interviewed President Trump on his program during the latter’s 2016 campaign, and last year the host claimed he was contacted by the U.S. Secret Service after he reported knowing about an alleged assassination attempt on the president.

“I don’t think they’re going to be able to remove Trump with all of this made-up Russia stuff, but they’re clearly going to go to their next plan to kill him, and they’ve been warming that up,” Mr. Jones insisted last year.

The Secret Service is “aware of Mr. Jones‘ statements,” an agency spokesman told The Washington Times then, “but as a matter of practice we do not comment on protective intelligence matters.”

Mr. Jones‘ main YouTube channel boasts 2.3 million subscribers, his InfoWars website attractions 8 million visitors a month and “The Alex Jones Show” is carried by over 100 radio stations nationwide.

“Your reputation is amazing,” Mr. Trump told Mr. Jones when he appeared on the show in 2015.

