The Justice Department inspector general has already referred former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s case to federal prosecutors to decide whether to bring a criminal case against him.

Mr. McCabe’s lawyer confirmed the referral, first reported by The Washington Post on Thursday, but said that it was “unjustified.”

Republicans on Capitol Hill, though, said the referral was the right move, saying Mr. McCabe’s behavior during the 2016 presidential campaign raises a number of questions.

The inspector general concluded that Mr. McCabe lied repeatedly about a leak he made to The Wall Street Journal in August 2016 confirming that the FBI was probing the Clinton Foundation, but insisting he wasn’t trying to scuttle the investigation.

Asked about the leaks later, Mr. McCabe misled his then-boss, FBI Director James Comey, then lied under oath to FBI agents and inspector general investigators who were conducting their own probes into the leak, the inspector general said.

The criminal referral was sent to the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C.

A spokesman for that office referred inquiries to the main Justice Department, which referred them to the inspector general, which declined comment.

Mr. McCabe’s lawyer, though, downplayed any legal danger.

Sorry for the mass email, but here is a statement from counsel for Andrew McCabe, Michael R. Bromwich, in response to today’s story in the Washington Post regarding a referral to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in DC:

“We were advised of the referral within the past few weeks. Although we believe the referral is unjustified, the standard for an IG referral is very low,” said Michael R. Bromwich, who in addition to being Mr. McCabe’s lawyer was a Justice Department inspector general in the 1990s.

“We have already met with staff members from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. We are confident that, unless there is inappropriate pressure from high levels of the administration, the US Attorney’s Office will conclude that it should decline to prosecute,” Mr. Bromwich said.

Republicans on Capitol Hill cheered the news.

“Andrew McCabe lied to his FBI superiors not once. Not twice. Not three times. He lied four times — multiple times under oath,” said Rep. Mark Meadows, North Carolina Republican. “It’s about time we have some accountability for this type of conduct at the Justice Department.”

A former Justice Department official said a criminal prosecution of Mr. McCabe could put Mr. Comey “in a box” as a possible witness in the case.

“Either McCabe lied, or Comey lied,” the source said.

Mr. Comey revealed earlier this week that he was the one who asked the inspector general to probe the leaks in the first place.

The news of the referral came just a day after a group of conservative Republicans in Congress sent a letter asking Attorney General Jeff Sessions to initiate a criminal case against Mr. McCabe, Mr. Comey and a number of other Justice Department and FBI officials for behavior surrounding the 2016 presidential campaign.

And the Transparency Group, which seeks to hold lawyers accountable, filed a bar grievance in Pennsylvania asking that Mr. McCabe be permanently prohibited from renewing his law license.

• Jeff Mordock contributed to this article.

